STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in STORE Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

