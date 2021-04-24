Storeum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52.00 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Storeum has a total market cap of $2,438.21 and approximately $52.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Storeum has traded 54.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storeum Coin Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 coins. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Save The Ocean is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency that uses the popular x11 hashing algorithm. The STO cryptocurrency was designed to create and fund a movement to raise awareness regarding the degradation of the oceans through a carefully designed roadmap. “

Buying and Selling Storeum

