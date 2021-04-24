Storj Trading Down 30.3% This Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. Storj has a market cap of $490.24 million and approximately $258.29 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00003459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00064923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00090951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00650531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.11 or 0.07754786 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,149,025 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

