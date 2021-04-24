STRAKS (STAK) Market Cap Tops $111,329.24

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $111,329.24 and approximately $8.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,762.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,279.70 or 0.04490909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.04 or 0.00453175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $790.98 or 0.01558191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $387.25 or 0.00762865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.25 or 0.00471314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00059530 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.00404404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004451 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

