Strike (STRK) Price Hits $37.50

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $37.50 or 0.00074599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $96.92 million and $49,777.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Asch (XAS) traded up 5,163,986.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.86 or 0.02348842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00266536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.01 or 0.00996557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,349.16 or 1.00149367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00022497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.96 or 0.00614543 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.