Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.87 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $37.87 or 0.00076530 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $97.87 million and $55,331.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00061172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00268841 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,555.41 or 1.00134837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00629280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01022035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

