Strong (STRONG) Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Strong has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $18.21 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $131.72 or 0.00259881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00268660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.33 or 0.01016765 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00023219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,669.75 or 0.99973317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.00609618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

