StrongHands (SHND) One Day Volume Hits $3,443.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $3,443.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000475 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,479,572,176 coins and its circulating supply is 17,066,377,822 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

