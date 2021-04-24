Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.11% of Stryker worth $101,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

NYSE:SYK opened at $267.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.