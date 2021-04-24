Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Stryker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $267.00. 1,089,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.09 and its 200 day moving average is $235.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

