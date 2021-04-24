Substratum Price Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $5,657.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.00639309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.27 or 0.07740172 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

