Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Reaches $0.0954

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.63 million and $239,093.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.35 or 0.00777469 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004207 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 616.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

