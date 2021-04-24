SUN Market Capitalization Tops $145.58 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. SUN has a market cap of $145.58 million and approximately $210.35 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.28 or 0.00058411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

