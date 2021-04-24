SUN (SUN) Market Cap Tops $146.39 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.44 or 0.00060075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $146.39 million and approximately $406.49 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00269666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00023710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,021.29 or 1.00026577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.33 or 0.00629146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.38 or 0.01014883 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

