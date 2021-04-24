Super Zero Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.20 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $94.59 million and $4.20 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,244.74 or 0.04468492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,774,100 coins and its circulating supply is 314,666,273 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

