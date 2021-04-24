Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $95.20 million and $4.47 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,203.39 or 0.04474991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060892 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,789,806 coins and its circulating supply is 314,621,050 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

