Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.59 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $94.59 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,244.74 or 0.04468492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,774,100 coins and its circulating supply is 314,666,273 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

