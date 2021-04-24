SuperCoin Price Tops $0.0025 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $132,915.55 and $28.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,177,789 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

