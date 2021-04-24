SuperFarm Trading Down 37.9% Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $161.23 million and $6.67 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.97 or 0.00696627 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014665 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

