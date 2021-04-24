SureRemit (RMT) Reaches Market Cap of $7.24 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SureRemit has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $7.24 million and $106,270.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00268231 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.14 or 0.01018971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,013.84 or 0.99900151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.88 or 0.00608981 BTC.

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

