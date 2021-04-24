sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Reaches $145.16 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002028 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $145.16 million and $14.35 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.28 or 0.00649133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.32 or 0.08137730 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.