sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $145.87 million and approximately $21.25 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00018108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00091652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00054346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00655790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.71 or 0.07581863 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars.

