suterusu Price Down 46.6% Over Last 7 Days (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $52.08 million and $1.76 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

suterusu Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

