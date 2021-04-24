Swarm City (SWT) Market Capitalization Achieves $605,199.33

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $605,199.33 and approximately $591.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00062870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00056832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00091195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.46 or 0.08178833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.03 or 0.00644851 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

SWT is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

