Swarm Reaches Market Cap of $17.86 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and $154,008.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00091003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.76 or 0.00644803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.67 or 0.07676643 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

