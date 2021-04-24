Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $1.30

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Swerve has a market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 43.8% against the dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002612 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00064937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00053645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00652320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.93 or 0.07801046 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,702,212 coins and its circulating supply is 11,893,159 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

