Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches Market Cap of $70.09 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $70.09 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063081 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00269885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,969,946 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

