Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.55

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $10.28. Synalloy shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 11,052 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $92.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%.

In other Synalloy news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $84,731.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

