Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.58.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

SYNA opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.27. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

