SYNC Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.87 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $70,870.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.23 or 0.00492179 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005145 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030217 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.27 or 0.03026523 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 136,102,539 coins and its circulating supply is 113,761,320 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

