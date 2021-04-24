SyncFab (MFG) Market Cap Hits $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00063380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00056526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00091434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.00646410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.82 or 0.07856580 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars.

