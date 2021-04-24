Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $251.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.98 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

