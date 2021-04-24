Syscoin Price Tops $0.29 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. Syscoin has a market cap of $178.26 million and $3.00 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.77 or 0.00451859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,929,138 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

