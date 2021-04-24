T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

T.J.T., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXLE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.25. T.J.T. shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

About T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE)

T.J.T., Inc engages in the manufacture of recycled axles and tires. The firm sells aftermarket products to manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and residential markets. It also operates recycling facilities in Idaho and California. The company was founded by Terrence J. Sheldon in 1977 and is headquartered in Emmett, ID.

