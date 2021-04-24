T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.81 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.