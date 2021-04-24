T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,205,000 after buying an additional 451,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.32. 3,025,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

