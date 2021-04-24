Tadpole Finance Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.02 or 0.00023729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $8,134.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00265737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.91 or 0.01014821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,669.43 or 1.00056276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.01 or 0.00600319 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.