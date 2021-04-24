Tael (WABI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $7.20, $18.11, $34.91 and $62.56.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00054262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00090912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00642020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.58 or 0.07658206 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

