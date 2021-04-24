Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,386,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,151,802. The firm has a market cap of $615.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.