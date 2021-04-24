Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.27. Tarena International shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 40,296 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.66 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.