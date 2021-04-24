TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Hits $0.0604 on Top Exchanges

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $34.31 million and $269,475.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TE-FOOD Profile

TONE is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

