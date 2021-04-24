TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Market Capitalization Tops $122,198.13

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $122,198.13 and approximately $1,768.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00018388 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.38 or 0.01252711 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

