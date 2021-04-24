Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 290.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,443 shares of company stock worth $97,799,942. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

NYSE TDOC opened at $182.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

