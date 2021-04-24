Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on TLPFY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $197.75 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $202.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $2.7837 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

