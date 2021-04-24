Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $65.17 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $100.87 million and approximately $91.57 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $65.17 or 0.00130500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00062870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00056832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00091195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.46 or 0.08178833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.03 or 0.00644851 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,777 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

