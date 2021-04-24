Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $59.49 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $92.08 million and $84.04 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $59.49 or 0.00121387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00065244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00091177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00053495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.00654526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.40 or 0.07460776 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,777 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

