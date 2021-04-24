Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to announce sales of $17.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the lowest is $9.70 million. Tellurian posted sales of $8.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $83.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $115.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $144.88 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of TELL opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 492,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 61.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 440,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

