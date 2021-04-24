Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

Several research firms recently commented on TPX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,085 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,979. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,668 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $40.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

