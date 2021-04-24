TENA (TENA) Market Cap Tops $4.71 Million

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 35.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One TENA coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003161 BTC on popular exchanges. TENA has a market cap of $4.71 million and $21,791.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TENA has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00063301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00056375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00091231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,113.47 or 0.08205993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00645294 BTC.

About TENA

TENA (TENA) is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

