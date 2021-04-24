Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,679.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 208,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after buying an additional 4,501,253 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000.

Shares of TME opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

